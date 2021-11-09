Longhorns roll past Houston Baptist in Chris Beard’s Texas coaching debut

Texas head coach Chris Beard signals to his players during an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Baptist, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After a slow start, the Chris Beard era at Texas got rolling as the 5th-ranked Longhorns beat Houston Baptist 92-48 Tuesday night at the Frank Erwin Center. It marked the final opening night at the Erwin Center as Texas is set to move into the Moody Center next season.

The game was tight midway through the first half before Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones hit back to back 3-point shots. Texas led 43-27 at the half before going on an 11-2 run to open the second half.

Tre Mitchell led six Longhorns in double figures with 13 points. Texas hit 13-23 3-pointers including a combined 8-14 from Ramey, Jones and Jase Febres, three of the four returning players from last years team. Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr, the preseason Big 12 Newcomer of the Year scored 10 points and handed out a team high five assists. Freshman Jaylon Tyson scored 11 points in his college debut while hitting all five of his shots from the field. Vanderbilt transfer and Hendrickson high school graduate Dylan Disu did not play. Disu is coming back from a knee injury he suffered last February.

Texas begins the season with it’s highest ranking in a decade.

The Longhorns now travel to Spokane, Washington Saturday for an early season top five showdown against number one Gonzaga.