AUSTIN (KXAN) — Coming off their 41-20 win Saturday over the University of Texas at San Antonio, the Texas Longhorns gained a spot in one poll and dropped one in another Sunday.

Texas rose a spot to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll, voted on by college football coaches around the country. There wasn’t much movement in the top 10 but there was plenty of shuffling in the rest of the polls with a number of big wins and upsets. Penn State claimed a 41-12 win over Auburn to jump eight spots to No. 15 and Oregon moved up six spots to No. 18 after dumping previously-ranked BYU 41-20.

Washington made its first appearance in the coaches poll at No. 24 after beating Michigan State 39-28 Saturday in Seattle. The Spartans tumbled from No. 9 to No. 21 with the loss.

In the AP Top 25, some shuffling right above Texas perhaps led to the dropped spot. The Longhorns are now No. 22 in the poll by Associated Press sports writers. BYU fell seven spots to No. 19 and Florida dropped two to No. 20 after barely beating South Florida 31-28. Wake Forest also fell two spots to No. 21, Texas’ previous spot in the poll, following its 1-point win over Liberty 37-36.

Pollsters also could have dinged the Longhorns for being tied 17-17 with UTSA at halftime, but junior running back Bijan Robinson ripped off two long touchdown runs in the second half as the Longhorns outscored the Roadrunners 24-3 in the second half.

Texas A&M earned some kind of redemption after a 17-9 home win over Miami. The Aggies are ranked No. 23 in the AP poll and No. 20 in the coaches poll, one spot behind the Longhorns in both. Miami dropped from No. 13 to No. 25 in both the AP and coaches polls with the loss.

Oklahoma is the top Big 12 team in both polls, staying idle at No. 6 in both after a 49-14 win over Nebraska. Oregon moved up 10 spots to No. 15 after its win over BYU and Michigan State fell completely out of the AP poll after losing to the Huskies.