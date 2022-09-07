AUSTIN (KXAN) — For years now, there has been excitement brewing surrounding Alabama coming to Austin to battle the Longhorns. Now that game week is finally here, the Texas football team knows the big task in front of them.

Texas has been very clear all offseason their main goal for this season is to play in the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington. This game against Alabama doesn’t affect conference standings, but it’s still one of great importance for the Longhorns.

“The goal is to be playing in December in Arlington,” added Longhorns Senior Linebacker Demarvion Overshown. “I’m ready to see how our team responds to adversity come Saturday, because that’s going to be the big test, and that’s going to carry out throughout the season.”

“I think we’ll learn a lot just from how we bounce back from adversity,” said Longhorns Senior Running Back Roschon Johnson. “It’s going to be a lot of ups and downs. Alabama is a great team.”

Expecting adversity against the No. 1 team in the country is probably a safe bet. Alabama disposed of Utah State by a score of 55-0 in their opener, and the Crimson Tide open as a 19-point favorite over the Longhorns, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

“We got a lot to prove,” noted Longhorns Senior Defensive Lineman Keondre Coburn. “This weekend is a big step for us and a big chance to prove that to the world.”

The current players on the Longhorns roster were largely between five and 10 years of age the last time Alabama and Texas played. That was the 2009 national championship with Alabama winning and having been largely dominant since. To spring an upset would do massive things for this team and the program as a whole.

“I mean not only is it a big confidence booster, but you know it’s the best team in the country,” said Longhorns Senior Defensive Lineman Ovie Oghoufo. “You knock off the best team in the country, you’re ready for anyone.”

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.