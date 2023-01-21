MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (KXAN) — Texas guard Marcus Carr scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the second half to help lift the No. 7 Longhorns to a 69-61 win over West Virginia on Saturday.

Carr was tremendous down the stretch for the Longhorns, scoring the final six points of the game with four foul shots and a bucket with 0:44 left to seal the win. Texas trailed at halftime 28-26 but shot 54% in the second half to outscore the Mountaineers 43-33. Carr’s scoring run spanned the final 2:20 of the game and the Mountaineers didn’t score in the final 2:39.

Texas shot 47% from the field for the game, making 26 of 55 attempts, and West Virginia made 20 shots out of 52 attempts. Texas regained the lead at 40-38 with 13:53 left in the second half on a Carr jump shot, and then after three ties, Dylan Disu hit a bucket with 10:16 remaining to give the Longhorns the lead for good.

The Longhorns were able to overcome being outrebounded by West Virginia 29-26 by forcing 20 Mountaineer turnovers, which led to 19 points. Texas had a huge advantage with 32 points in the paint to West Virginia’s 20, and the Longhorns had nine steals to the Mountaineers’ two.

Carr shot 8-for-14 with three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. Before fouling out with 3:15 left in the game, Disu scored 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting with five rebounds in 24 minutes. Tyrese Hunter and Christian Bishop each scored 11 points with Bishop pulling down seven rebounds to lead the team.

For West Virginia, Kedrian Johnson scored 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 7-for-11 from the foul line. Johnson also committed six turnovers. Tre Mitchell scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) moved to 3-1 in true road games this season with the win. They’ll be back at Moody Center on Tuesday when they take on Oklahoma State. West Virginia (11-8, 1-6) travels to Lubbock to play Texas Tech on Wednesday.