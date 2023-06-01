AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Texas takes on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns in the Coral Gables regional of the NCAA baseball tournament Friday, the Longhorns will have to hit it where they ain’t.

The timeless baseball cliche is particularly important for the Longhorns because Louisiana is one of the best defensive teams in the country. In 2,222 total chances this season, the Cajuns have committed just 40 errors, equating to a .982 fielding percentage that’s tied for fourth in the country. They’ve turned 42 double plays, which puts them just outside the top 50 nationally, and the solid defense has helped them shut teams out on five occasions this year.

Coupled with how Louisiana loves to run and put pressure on opposing defenses, ranking third in the country with 161 stolen bases, the Longhorns will have their hands full with the squad from the Sun Belt Conference as they regroup from an 0-2 performance in the Big 12 Conference tournament.

“Our team is much better when we have an edge about us, when we have something to prove,” Longhorns head coach David Pierce said. “The [Big 12 Conference] tournament was frustrating. You go out and just don’t play well enough to compete in my opinion, and they’ve got to use that as a motivator.”

The Ragin’ Cajuns finished the season with 40 wins and runners-up in the Sun Belt Conference tournament, beating regional host Coastal Carolina twice before losing to red-hot Southern Mississippi in the title game. Offensively, Julian Brock leads the way with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs with a 1.016 on-base plus slugging percentage, so keeping him from hitting it out of the ballpark will be critical to getting through the opening game.

Heath Hodge and Kyle DeBarge have combined for 149 hits and 52 stolen bases and six Ragin’ Cajuns have swiped at least 17 bags this season, so Pierce knows the Longhorns can’t let their guard down.

“They have a very aggressive offense and will take advantage of what you give them,” Pierce said. “They can hit for power and a really good running team. They aren’t afraid to lay down a drag bunt and they’re consistent on how they label their offense.”

Texas and Louisiana open the tournament at 1 p.m. CT Friday from Mark Light Field. It’ll be broadcast on Longhorn Network. Miami, the host and No. 9 overall seed, plays Maine in the other opening-round game.