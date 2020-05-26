Longhorns pitcher named All-American by Collegiate Baseball

Longhorns baseball vs Tech 2019

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns pitcher Bryce Elder has been named an All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper during the shortened 2020 season.

The junior, who will be a prospect to watch for the upcoming 2020 MLB Draft on June 10-11, earned second-team honors after a solid start to the year. Texas’ season stopped on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic when the NCAA canceled all spring sport national championships.

Elder finished with a 2.08 earned run average and 32 strikeouts during a 3-1 start to the season.

Elder’s best work came against Boise State and LSU. He struck out a season-high 11 batters in seven innings pitched against Boise State and followed that up by striking out 10 more against LSU at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

