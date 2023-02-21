AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns baseball team claimed its first win of the season 12-2 over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Tuesday.

The Longhorns fell behind 1-0 after the first inning after Islanders outfielder Tre Jones belted a solo home run off starting pitcher Lebarron Johnson, but they piled on shortly after.

After tying the game with a run in the second inning on a Jalin Flores homer, Texas plated three in the third and then put the game on ice with six runs in the fifth. The frame was highlighted by an Eric Kennedy 3-run triple on the seventh pitch of his at-bat.

Jack O’Dowd and Mitchell Daly had three hits each for the Longhorns and O’Dowd drove in three runs, which included a 2-run single in the third inning. The Longhorns had 15 hits total with Flores and Porter Brown each with two.

Johnson settled down after the first-inning homer and struck out eight in five innings. He threw 70 pitches, 46 for strikes, with three walks and three hits allowed. The only run he allowed was the Jones homer.

Texas hit .467 and drove in six runs with two outs.

The Longhorns (1-3) host Indiana for a 3-game series beginning Friday.