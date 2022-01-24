Longhorns out, Shaka Smart’s Marquette ranked in latest AP Poll

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Marquette and former Texas Longhorns coach Shaka Smart have entered the Associated Press poll for the first time — right as Texas men’s basketball exits the Top 25 during the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Eagles are on the move, coming in at No. 23 in the latest poll. The spot Texas owned in last week’s poll. Marquette has three straight ranked wins, knocking off Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.

The Longhorns are out of the poll for the first time during the season — a precipitous drop from UT’s No. 5 preseason ranking. Texas has lost three of its last five games in a bumpy start to the Big 12 schedule. The Longhorns snapped a two-game skid Saturday with a 56-51 win against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns travel to Fort Worth to face TCU Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

With undefeated weeks, Baylor and Kansas were ranked No. 4 and No. 5. Fresh off a five-spot jump, Texas Tech will face No. 5 Kansas in Lawrence Monday night for a primetime Big 12 matchup.

Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

AP Poll – Jan. 24

1. Auburn (45) 18-1 1504 2 2. Gonzaga (15) 15-2 1475 1 3. Arizona (1) 16-1 1381 3 4. Baylor 17-2 1335 5 5. Kansas 16-2 1281 7 6. Purdue 16-3 1119 4 7. Houston 17-2 1116 10 7. UCLA 13-2 1116 9 9. Duke 15-3 1017 6 10. Michigan St. 15-3 979 14 11. Wisconsin 15-3 894 8 12. Kentucky 15-4 822 12 13. Texas Tech 15-4 766 18 14. Villanova 14-5 713 11 15. Southern Cal 16-2 711 16 16. Ohio St. 12-4 584 19 17. Providence 16-2 542 21 18. Tennessee 13-5 419 24 19. LSU 15-4 399 13 20. UConn 13-4 284 25 21. Xavier 14-4 269 20 22. Marquette 14-6 177 – 23. Iowa St. 14-5 167 15 24. Illinois 13-5 155 17 25. Davidson 16-2 132 –

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.