Longhorns out, Shaka Smart’s Marquette ranked in latest AP Poll

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Marquette and former Texas Longhorns coach Shaka Smart have entered the Associated Press poll for the first time — right as Texas men’s basketball exits the Top 25 during the 2021-22 season.

The Golden Eagles are on the move, coming in at No. 23 in the latest poll. The spot Texas owned in last week’s poll. Marquette has three straight ranked wins, knocking off Seton Hall, Villanova and Xavier.

The Longhorns are out of the poll for the first time during the season — a precipitous drop from UT’s No. 5 preseason ranking. Texas has lost three of its last five games in a bumpy start to the Big 12 schedule. The Longhorns snapped a two-game skid Saturday with a 56-51 win against Oklahoma State.

The Longhorns travel to Fort Worth to face TCU Tuesday at 8 p.m. CT on ESPNU.

With undefeated weeks, Baylor and Kansas were ranked No. 4 and No. 5. Fresh off a five-spot jump, Texas Tech will face No. 5 Kansas in Lawrence Monday night for a primetime Big 12 matchup.

Auburn climbed past Gonzaga to No. 1. The Tigers beat Kentucky over the weekend for their 15th consecutive win, then scooped up 45 of 61 first-place votes to become the nation’s top-ranked team for the first time since the poll began with the 1948-49 season.

AP Poll – Jan. 24

1. Auburn (45)18-115042
2. Gonzaga (15)15-214751
3. Arizona (1)16-113813
4. Baylor17-213355
5. Kansas16-212817
6. Purdue16-311194
7. Houston17-2111610
7. UCLA13-211169
9. Duke15-310176
10. Michigan St.15-397914
11. Wisconsin15-38948
12. Kentucky15-482212
13. Texas Tech15-476618
14. Villanova14-571311
15. Southern Cal16-271116
16. Ohio St.12-458419
17. Providence16-254221
18. Tennessee13-541924
19. LSU15-439913
20. UConn13-428425
21. Xavier14-426920
22. Marquette14-6177
23. Iowa St.14-516715
24. Illinois13-515517
25. Davidson16-2132

Others receiving votes: BYU 120, Alabama 77, Texas 61, Colorado St. 57, Florida St. 50, Loyola Chicago 21, Oregon 19, Wake Forest 12, Indiana 10, Murray St. 10, Iowa 8, TCU 6, Miami 4, Florida 3, Boise St. 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Wyoming 2, Iona 1, Seton Hall 1.

