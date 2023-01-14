AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. made himself known to the college football world in his true freshman season.

Banks was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team, capping off a myriad of postseason honors. Banks was named to The Athletic’s Freshman All-America team and ESPN’s True Freshman All-America team.

Banks, a Humble, Texas native and high school All-American for Summer Creek, came into the program with high expectations and certainly delivered on them. He was a second-team all-Big 12 Conference selection and was an honorable mention in the conference freshman of the year and lineman of the year awards.

He started every game at left tackle for the Longhorns and helped pave the way for one of the nation’s most productive running attacks. Texas rushed for 2,446 yards in 13 games this season, ranking No. 36 in FBS with 188.2 yards per game.