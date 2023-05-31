AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns will start the regular season in the blazing September sun and end it under the lights on Black Friday.

The Longhorns kick off the 2023 campaign at 2:30 p.m., Sept. 2 against the Rice Owls at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will air on FOX and it will be the 97th meeting between the schools. The Longhorns have won 15 consecutive games against the Owls and lead the all-time series 74-21-1.

To close out the Big 12 schedule, the Longhorns and Red Raiders are set to play at 6:30 p.m., Nov. 24 on ABC. Texas is 32-7 against Texas Tech in Austin and 54-18 overall.

Texas’ final nonconference game against the Wyoming Cowboys is now set for 7 p.m., Sept. 16 on Longhorn Network. Texas is 5-0 all-time against the college that produced NFL superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

The Longhorns’ nonconference slate is now set, and all Big 12 kickoff times will be announced closer to when the games will be played. The Red River Showdown against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 7 will air on ABC, but a time hasn’t been announced.

With the Big 12’s expansion, Texas takes on Houston and BYU in back-to-back weeks Oct. 21 and 28, taking Oklahoma State and West Virginia off the 2023 schedule. Central Florida and Cincinnati are also joining the conference, and Texas and Oklahoma will join the Southeastern Conference in 2024.