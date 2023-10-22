AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns moved up one spot to No. 7 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After their 31-24 win over Houston, thanks to a late CJ Baxter 16-yard rushing touchdown, the Longhorns sit right behind Oklahoma in the rankings. Oklahoma also had an interesting time against an unranked Big 12 opponent, beating Central Florida 31-29.

The top six teams in the poll remained the same from last week. Georgia retained the No. 1 position for the 19th consecutive week, the third-best such streak in poll history. Michigan is No. 2, Ohio State is No. 3 followed by Florida State, Washington and Oklahoma. Oregon checks in behind the Longhorns at No. 8 while Alabama and Penn State round out the top 10.

James Madison, playing in FBS for its second season, moved into the rankings at No. 25. The Dukes are undefeated at 7-0 but are ineligible to play for the Sun Belt Conference championship or a bowl game due to NCAA rules that require a two-year transition period when moving from FCS to FBS.

North Carolina, coached by former Longhorns head coach Mack Brown, fell seven spots in the poll to No. 17 after losing 31-27 to unranked Virginia.

Air Force moved up three spots to No. 19, its highest ranking in more than 20 years, and Southern California dropped six spots to No. 24 after losing to No. 13 Utah 34-32.