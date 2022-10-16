AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following their gritty 24-21 win over Iowa State on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns made moves up both the Associated Press Top 25 and USA Today Coaches polls released Sunday.

The Longhorns moved up two spots in the AP Top 25 to No. 20 and three in the USA Today Coaches Poll to No. 21. In the AP Top 25, the Longhorns are slotted in between No. 19 Kentucky and No. 21 Cincinnati. In the coaches poll, Illinois is No. 20 and North Carolina — coached by former Longhorns coach Mack Brown — is No. 21.

The Tennessee Volunteers did what the Longhorns nearly pulled off and beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 52-49 on a field goal late in the game. The Vols moved up three spots to No. 3 and the Tide rolled down to No. 6 in the AP Top 25. Alabama dropped to No. 6 from the top spot in the coaches poll and Tennessee moved up to No. 4.

Georgia and Ohio State Nos. 1 and 2 in both polls. Tennessee, Michigan and Clemson round out the top five in the AP Top 25 in that order. The Vols and Wolverines are flipped in the coach’s poll.

TCU shot up five spots to No. 8 in the AP Top 25 after its win over previously No. 8 Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs outlasted the Cowboys in a thrilling 43-40 overtime game. In the coaches poll, TCU moved up seven spots to No. 8. Oklahoma State fell three spots to No. 11 in the AP Top 25 and four spots to No. 11 in the coaches poll.

Kansas State was idle and remained No. 17 in the AP Top 25 and fell one spot to No. 17 in the coaches poll to round out Big 12 teams in the rankings.

Syracuse is still undefeated at 6-0 after a 24-9 win over North Carolina State, and they moved up four spots to No. 14 in the AP Top 25 and in the coaches poll. They are the lowest-ranked undefeated team in the poll.