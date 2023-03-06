AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Texas pummeled Kansas at home on Saturday, the Longhorns rose two spots in the Associated Press men’s basketball poll released Monday.

The Longhorns are now No. 7 in the country after the 75-59 victory over the Jayhawks, who held their position at No. 3 despite the loss. Texas is the No. 2 seed in the Big 12 tournament that begins Thursday, and they’ll take on either Oklahoma State or Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The third Big 12 team inside the top 10 is Baylor who dropped three spots to No. 10 after losing 73-58 to Iowa State. Kansas State checks in at No. 12 and TCU held its spot from last week at No. 22.

Houston remained No. 1 with 58 of 61 first-place votes, and the remaining three went to UCLA who jumped two spots to No. 2 after an 82-73 win over Arizona. Kansas stayed at No. 3, Alabama dropped two spots to No. 4 and Purdue stayed at No. 5. Despite a two-point win over unranked St. John’s, the Shaka Smart-coached Marquette Golden Eagles stayed at No. 6. Arizona stayed at No. 8 behind the Longhorns, Gonzaga moved up one spot to No. 9 with the Bears rounding out top 10.

The Longhorns held their spot at No. 10 in the NET rankings and are still projected to be a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi. The field of 68 will be selected at 6 p.m. Sunday.