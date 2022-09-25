AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the sun sets Oct. 1 over Austin, the Texas Longhorns and West Virginia Mountaineers will kick off a Big 12 Conference football game.

The Big 12 Conference announced Saturday that the game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium is at 6:30 p.m. and will air on FS1, Fox Sports’ cable sports network.

It’s the 12th meeting between the schools with 11 coming after West Virginia joined the conference in 2012. The only time the schools played when it wasn’t a conference game was in 1956. The Mountaineers topped the Longhorns 7-6 in Austin after the Longhorns missed an extra point try in the fourth quarter.

West Virginia has been tough against the Longhorns, historically speaking. It’s the only school in the conference that Texas doesn’t have a winning record against at 5-6, and the Longhorns have only beat them twice at home in six tries. Last season, the Mountaineers won in Morgantown, West Virginia, 31-23. In 2020, the Longhorns won at home 17-13.

Texas is coming off a 37-34 overtime loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock. West Virginia beat Virginia Tech 33-10 on the road last week and has won their last two games. Both teams are 2-2 overall heading into the game.