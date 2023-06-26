AUSTIN (KXAN) — After losing two prized recruits earlier in the year, the Texas Longhorns announced the signing of one Monday who previously committed to a Big 12 rival.

Chris Johnson, a 4-star 2023 combo guard according to 247Sports, is now a Longhorn after being released from a National Letter of Intent with the Kansas Jayhawks. The Missouri City, Texas, native is the No. 11 combo guard in the country and the third-best recruit in Texas according to 247Sports.

Johnson graduated from one of the premier high school basketball programs in the country, Florida’s Montverde Academy. It’s the same high school Texas sophomore Dillon Mitchell played at. Johnson averaged 3.6 assists per game for Montverde and helped the squad get to the quarterfinals of the GEICO High School Nationals.

During his freshman-junior seasons, he played for Fort Bend Elkins. He averaged 19.5 points, 5 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game as a junior, helping Elkins to a 30-6 record.

The 6-foot-5, 180-pound Johnson joins a backcourt with Oral Roberts transfer Max Abmas and junior Tyrese Hunter who opted out of the NBA Draft to come back to the Longhorns. Chendall Weaver, a transfer from UT Arlington, should also figure into the backcourt rotation.

Top recruits Ron Holland and AJ Johnson backed out of their earlier commitments to Texas to play professionally. Holland is set to join the G League Ignite in the NBA G League and AJ Johnson signed with the Illawarra Hawks of the NBL in Australia.