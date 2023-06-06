AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head basketball coach Rodney Terry announced changes to his coaching staff Tuesday ahead of the upcoming season.

Terry announced the addition of Frank Haith, a former national coach of the year, along with other adjustments to the staff bringing back Chris Ogden, Steve McClain and Brandon Chappell.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Haith spent 18 seasons as a head coach in Division I, the past eight with the Tulsa Golden Hurricane from 2014-22. While at Missouri from 2011-14, Haith was named the Associated Press and US Basketball Writers Association national coach of the year in 2012. He led the Tigers to a 30-5 record that season and a No. 3 final ranking in the AP Top 25.

Haith also coached at Miami for seven years prior to his stint at Missouri and was a finalist for national coach of the year in 2005.

This is his second stint in Austin after working under Rick Barnes from 2001-04. He spent last season as an assistant coach under Penny Hardaway at Memphis.

Steve McClain was named an assistant coach after being a special assistant to the head coach last season. He was previously a head coach at Wyoming and Illinois-Chicago for a combined 14 seasons.

Brandon Chappell is coming back for a second year as an assistant coach and Chris Ogden will move into the general manager role.