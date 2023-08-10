AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fans will be able to see the Texas men’s basketball team quite a bit during its nonconference schedule this upcoming season.

The Longhorns announced their nonconference schedule Thursday and will play nine of 13 games at Moody Center. Texas will open the season Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word.

The slate also includes two games at one of the most cherished and revered basketball arenas in the world, Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Longhorns will play Nov. 19-20 in the Empire Classic, joining defending national champion UConn, Indiana and Louisville.

Texas will take on Marquette, coached by former Longhorns head coach Shaka Smart, Dec. 6 in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. The game will be at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The other game that isn’t at Moody Center in nonconference play for Texas is a Dec. 16 date with Louisiana State at the Toyota Center in Houston.

Times and broadcast information for the games will be released at a later date.

The Longhorns end their nonconference schedule on New Year’s Day against UT Arlington before embarking on the last season in the Big 12 Conference.