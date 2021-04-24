Texas volleyball falls in national championship to Kentucky

Texas’ Skylar Fields (5) gets a kill against Kentucky’s Madi Skinner (2) and Elise Goetzinger (11) during the second set in the final in the NCAA women’s volleyball championships Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — Despite winning the first set in fairly easy fashion, Texas volleyball dropped the next three sets to lose to Kentucky in the national championship Saturday night.

The Longhorns looked dominant to open the first set, winning it, 25-20.

The tone completely changed in the second set, though. The Wildcats jumped out to an early lead, but after UT got within a point at 11-10, UK pulled away to win it, 25-18.

Kentucky took at 2-1 lead in the match with a 25-23 win in the third set. The Longhorns had a chance to tie the set at 23-23, but Morgan O’Brein’s serve went into the net, to give the Wildcats a 24-22 lead, and they closed it out two points later with a kill from Madi Skinner.

It looked like the Longhorns would cruise to a fourth set win to tie the match after they jumped out to a 6-1 lead, but Kentucky took at 14-13 lead, and never trailed again.

Though Texas tied it up three more times after that, UK locked up the set on an Alli Stumler kill to win its first national championship in program history.

This was Texas’ fifth appearance to the national championship under head coach Jerritt Elliott. The Longhorns won the national championship in 2012.