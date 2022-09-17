AUSTIN (KXAN) — In their final nonconference game of the season, the Texas Longhorns are hoping these Roadrunners won’t speed away from them like the cartoon.

The Longhorns host UTSA at 7 p.m. Saturday, and a win will give them a winning record headed into Big 12 Conference play when they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech next Saturday.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

UTSA has played two overtime games already this season, losing to Houston to open the season 37-35 in triple-overtime in the Alamodome and beating Army West Point 41-38 in overtime on the road in New York last week. They’ll have one more game against Texas Southern next week before they get into Conference USA play.

After narrowly losing to then-No. 1 Alabama last week 20-19, the biggest question mark this week for the Longhorns is who will start at quarterback. First-stringer Quinn Ewers suffered a collarbone injury in the first quarter of the game and didn’t return, and backup Hudson Card played through a bum ankle most of the second half. Charles Wright, the team’s third quarterback, has been preparing all week for significant playing time and head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t say who would start taking snaps during the week.

“Clearly, we’ve got a heck of a challenge ahead of us,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said during his Thursday news conference. “We’re playing a really veteran football team that’s really well-coached. They’ve got a lot of seniors that have won a lot of football games. We have to prepare for a very physical game.”

Sarkisian said the team refocused well after the near-upset of Alabama and had “a great week of practice,” ahead of this game. After getting all kinds of praise from the entire country about how well the team played against the Crimson Tide, Sarkisian took a page out of Nick Saban’s book and said his team needed to beware of the “rat poison” of being told how good they are.

Live updates

6:45 p.m.: Hudson Card will start at quarterback for the Longhorns. The starting lineups were put up on the video board about 20 minutes before kickoff.

6 p.m.: An hour before kickoff and Texas has three quarterbacks listed on the pregame depth chart. Usually, Sarkisian lists just two, but Charles Wright is the new addition behind Quinn Ewers and Hudson Card. All three were on the field participating in early warmups.