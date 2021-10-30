LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Big play offense pushes Texas ahead of Baylor 14-10

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns make the short drive to Waco on Saturday and it is a crossroads game against 16th-ranked Baylor.

If the Longhorns want to stay alive in the Big 12 title race, a win against the Bears is a must. Texas already has two losses in the conference. This will be Texas’ fifth straight 11 a.m. kickoff of the season.

Texas has lost double-figure leads in each of the their losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. Against the Cowboys, Texas had 24 points with just under 12 minutes to go in the 3rd quarter and did not score again.

Baylor has been the surprise team of the season after being picked in the bottom half of the preseason conference poll. Baylor’s only loss this season was at Oklahoma State during the fifth week of the season.

This is a pivotal two-week stretch for the Longhorns, facing road games at Baylor and Iowa State in back-to-back weeks.

Follow along for news and notes from the Longhorns’ game at Baylor in this live blog.

Texas vs. Baylor live blog

BIG PLAY: After a terrible drive, Casey Thompson responds with an explosive play to freshman receiver Xavier Worthy. Worthy took the top off the defense and Thompson dropped the pass into his hands for a 63-yard touchdown on the second play of the series.

Worthy eclipsed 600 receiving yards for the season on the pass play.

SCORE: Texas leads 14-10

BEARS LEAD: After a quick three-and-out for Texas, where the Longhorns went backward in their own territory, the Bears picked up points on their second drive with a 38-yard field goal.

SCORE: Baylor leads 10-7

BAYLOR ANSWER: Baylor’s offense came right back after the turnover and easily moved down the field on the Longhorns defense. Baylor only faced one third down on the drive.

The touchdown was something special. A reverse-pass from receiver Tyquan Thornton to fellow receiver RJ Sneed for the six-yard score.

SCORE: Tied at 7

TOUCHDOWN: The Texas offense makes Baylor pay for the turnover. On third down, Casey Thompson hit Joshua Moore on a slant in the end zone for the Longhorns touchdown.

Moore made up a bulk of the short scoring drive, catching two passes for 25 yards.

SCORE: Texas leads 7-0

TURNOVER: Longhorns defensive back B.J. Foster intercepts Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon on the second play from scrimmage. It was a poor read by Bohanon and Foster made him play with an interception and a 31-yard return to the Baylor 31.

🔁 Let's see that INT again. 🤘 pic.twitter.com/pDP0RZzIYB — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) October 30, 2021

PREGAME: Texas won the coin toss and elected to defer the option to the second half. Baylor will start on offense.