LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Arkansas strikes quick for early 10-0 lead over Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns and Arkansas Razorbacks meet for the 79th edition of the rivalry between former Southwestern Conference foes and soon-to-be Southeastern Conference opponents Saturday night.

The No. 15 Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian are looking to start the season 2-0, but must get through a sellout crowd of Arkansas fans ready to upset Texas at Razorback Stadium. ESPN will air the game with kickoff coming just after 6 p.m.

Texas was business-like in its win over Louisiana with standout performances from running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Hudson Card. Arkansas rallied to defeat Rice 38-17 last week. This is the first meeting between the two teams since an Arkansas win in the Texas Bowl in 2014.

Follow along throughout Saturday’s game against the Razorbacks in our live blog.

Live Blog

TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS: The Texas defense breaks on Arkansas’ second trip to the red zone. Dominque Johnson scores the first touchdown of the game on a 5-yard run. The Razorbacks showed some offensive pop on the seven play, 66-yard scoring drive.

SCORE: 10-0 Arkansas with 10:55 left in second quarter

In the endzone. pic.twitter.com/BCIIUOwFWg — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 11, 2021

ARKANSAS STRIKES FIRST: Arkansas is up 3-0 after a Cam Little field goal late in the first quarter. The Longhorns defense stood tough in the red zone, stopping the Razorbacks at the 7-yard line. The Longhorns offense needs a spark without a first down on the first two drives.

A 24-yarder from Cam Little opens things up. pic.twitter.com/BYaxLYRDLH — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 11, 2021

SO CLOSE: After three-and-outs for both teams, Texas was nearly in prime position for the first score of the game on an Arkansas muffed punt. Longhorns defensive back Kitan Crawford recovered the ball at the Arkansas 4-yard line, but his foot was out of bounds giving Arkansas the ball at the 4.

SIGHTING: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has arrived on the sideline before the game. Of course, Jones played college football at Arkansas.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones back at his alma mater. @KXAN_News pic.twitter.com/xhGZcUD8XM — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) September 11, 2021

PREGAME: The Arkansas student section is here early.