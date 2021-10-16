LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Texas looks to rebound at home against No. 12 Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are back in action at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, hosting No. 12 Oklahoma State. Every game is a big game once the Big 12 schedule hits, but this 11 a.m. kickoff has implications for both teams.

The Longhorns need to rebound after a devastating loss to Oklahoma last week in the Red River Showdown to keep pace in the Big 12 standings. One loss in conference is manageable, a second loss would wreck Texas’ hopes of reaching the conference title game.

This is a massive recruiting weekend for Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns with top 2023 prospect Arch Manning in attendance among multiple other top prospects for 2022.

Oklahoma State is undefeated and motivated to show college football that it belongs in the contender conversation. The Cowboys are led by a defense that’s playing like one of the best units in the nation.

Ten of Oklahoma State’s 11 defensive starters are upperclassmen. The Cowboys defense ranks second in the Big 12 in yards allowed and third in points allowed per game.

The Oklahoma State offense is focused on the ground attack with Jaylen Warren’s 512 rushing yards through five games. Turnovers have been an issue for the Pokes. Oklahoma State has lost the ball seven times — five interceptions and two fumbles.

Top 2023 quarterback prospect Arch Manning walks the sidelines before Texas’ game against Oklahoma State. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson arrives before the Longhorns’ game against Oklahoma State. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Steve Sarkisian arrives at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium before Texas’ game against Oklahoma State. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Cooper Manning joins his son Arch in Austin to watch Texas play Oklahoma State, Oct. 16, 2021. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

Check back here for the latest news and notes from Texas’ game against Oklahoma State.

Live Blog

COIN TOSS: Texas won the toss and will take the ball first. Longhorns offense against Oklahoma State’s defense — the matchup we’ve been waiting for.

PREGAME: Top 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is in the building for the Longhorns game against Oklahoma State. Read more on the Louisiana prospect who is kin to quarterback royalty here.