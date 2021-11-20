LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Cameron Dicker connects on field goal, Texas trails West Virginia 21-10

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) celebrates his touchdown run against Kansas with running back Roschon Johnson (2) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is looking for a complete game out of his team to snap a five-game losing streak. The Longhorns are on their worst slide since 1956.

Texas will try to stop the bleeding on the road at West Virginia. They’ll have to do it without key pieces on offense and defense. Running back Bijan Robinson is out for the season with a dislocated elbow and defensive back Josh Thompson is also out for the season with a leg fracture.

The Longhorns need to win out to become bowl eligible. UT has only missed a bowl game four times since 1998.

Texas has won two straight against the Mountaineers.

Follow along for news and notes from the Longhorns’ game against West Virginia in this live blog.

SHREDDED: The Longhorns defense is gassed, having played 20 minutes in the first half. West Virginia compiles another long touchdown drive.

Twelve plays, 82 yards for the touchdown. Leddie Brown skates into the end zone for a two-yard score.

SCORE: West Virginia leads 21-10

Still the BADDEST man in Morgantown pic.twitter.com/0S95DrhfrR — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 20, 2021

ON THE BOARD: The Longhorns offensive line begins to get some push and good things happen.

Keilan Robinson gets some touches and busts out a 49-yard touchdown to put Texas on the board. This is Robinson’s third touchdown of the season.

Before the drive, Texas had 13 yards of offense. The Longhorns picked up 79 on that touchdown drive.

SCORE: West Virginia leads 14-7

FIRST DOWN: Mark this down. The Texas offense picks up its first first down of the game with 10:30 left in the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN: Jarret Doege finds Winston Wright Jr. in the corner of the end zone for the Mountaineers’ second touchdown of the day.

West Virginia converted on three third downs during the series. In a similar tone, the Longhorns defense is spending far too much time on the field. West Virginia leads time of possession 12:30 to 4:43.

SCORE: West Virginia leads 14-0

THIRD DOWN: Texas’ defense can’t get off the field on third down. The Mountaineers are 5-of-7 on third down early in the game.

West Virginia’s average distance to go on third down is 9.1 yards.

West Virginia leading Texas, 7-0, after one quarter of the action in Morgantown. #HailWV pic.twitter.com/j7CReX5UEK — West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) November 20, 2021

DROPS AND MISTAKES: The Longhorns offense has 11 yards of offense on three drives and nine plays. Three three-and-outs for Sarkisian’s offense.

Texas’ receivers haven’t been helping. Xavier Worthy and Marcus Washington have each dropped very catchable balls to stop Longhorns drives.

QB SACK: The Texas offense goes three-and-out, doing no favors for its struggling defense. West Virginia started its next series at its own 42-yard line.

Transfer linebacker Ben Davis halts the Mountaineers drive with a sack on West Virginia’s second consecutive trick play. Mountaineers punt back to the Longhorns.

MORE OF THE SAME: The Longhorns defense allows West Virginia to methodically move down the field on a nine-play drive for the touchdown.

Jarret Doege finds the slot man Sam James across the middle, breaking through the Texas zone for the score. It was third-and-6.

SCORE: West Virginia leads 7-0

INJURY NOTES: UT linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was initially ruled out for the game, but Texas Athletics announced just minutes into the game that Overshown would be available.

Cornerback D’Shawn Jamison left the game during West Virginia’s series with an injury.

PREGAME: Texas won the coin toss and deferred the option to the second half. West Virginia will start on offense.