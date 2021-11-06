LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Iowa State breaks off touchdown run for 10-7 lead over Texas

AMES, Iowa (KXAN) — Texas travels to Ames, Iowa Saturday night, looking to revive a season that appears on the brink of complete disaster. Steve Sarkisian’s first year at Texas has been derailed with a three-game losing streak that started with Oklahoma’s come-from-behind win in the Red River Showdown.

The Longhorns face Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium at 6:30 p.m. on FS1.

Texas has led at halftime of each game during the losing streak. In the third and fourth quarters, Texas has been outscored 75-27 during those three losses. In the fourth quarter it’s even worse, Texas has been outscored 54-10.

Texas is on a two-game losing streak against Iowa State, dropping a 23-20 game in Austin last season and a 23-21 game in Ames in 2019.

Follow along in this live blog for news and note from the Longhorns’ game against Iowa State.

Texas vs. Iowa State live blog

HALL TO THE HOUSE: Texas’ defense is burned by the option play for the second week in a row. Breece Hall doubled Iowa State’s rushing total in one play, shredding through Texas’ attempt attempt at tackles for a 47-yard rushing touchdown on the second half’s first drive.

SCORE: Iowa State leads 10-7

THE STREAK CONTINUES@BreeceH with his longest rush at Jack Trice Stadium with a 47-yard TD run.



21-straight games with a rush TD, 3rd-best streak in NCAA FBS history. #BreeceTheBeast



🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/FZHGtcYnrL — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) November 7, 2021

BREAK: It’s halftime in Ames. Texas had a small chance to score late in the half after a blocked punt, but the offense couldn’t move into Cameron Dicker field goal range.

Longhorns lead 7-3 at halftime.

Halftime from Ames 🤘 pic.twitter.com/SiMqOpJhmD — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) November 7, 2021

TOUCHDOWN: The Longhorns offense put together a much-needed touchdown drive, taking six minutes off the clock and grabbing the lead over Iowa State.

The score will go down as a Card passing touchdown to Xavier Worthy. Worthy went in motion, taking the pop pass from Card around the end for the 4-yard score. This is Card’s first touchdown pass since the season opener against Louisiana.

SCORE: Texas leads 7-3

MOORE SIGHTING: Longhorns receiver Joshua Moore makes his first appearance in the game early in the second quarter.

Moore helps Texas sustain its best drive of the game, converting on a third down for 24 yards.

1K CLUB: Bijan Robinson eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards near the end of the first quarter. Robinson has five carries for 33 yards.

CARD ENTERS: After three straight three-and-outs, Hudson Card enters at quarterback in place of Casey Thompson. Thompson didn’t look right in the first four series of the game, missing open receivers.

Let’s see what Card can do with the Longhorns’ offense. This is his first true playing time since mop up time in the win against Texas Tech. Card did play one snap in the Oklahoma State game when Thompson exited with an injury.

In the final few plays before the end of the quarter, Texas rides Robinson for 14 yards on the first three plays.

SCORE: Iowa State leads 3-0 after first quarter

NO OFFENSE: Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talked all week about playing complementary football. His offense isn’t doing that in the first quarter.

In three possessions, Texas doesn’t have a first down with a time of possession of 2:40.

PURDY SHORT: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy doesn’t convert on fourth down at the Texas 37-yard line, giving the Longhorns the ball back.

Purdy appeared to have the first down, running the ball on 4th-and-5, but he dove a yard early and was down before the sticks.

FIRST POINTS: Iowa State converts off the Texas fumble with an Andrew Mevis 24-yard field goal. The Cyclones gained two first downs before the drive stalled at the 6-yard line.

SCORE: Iowa State leads 3-0

FUMBLE: Second play from scrimmage and Texas commits the first mistake. Bijan Robinson pushed a scrum of bodies for 10 extra yards, but fumbled as he fell to the ground. This is Robinson’s first fumble of the season.

Iowa State has the ball at the Texas 36 just 30 seconds into the game.

After review the play is ruled a fumble and @CycloneFB has it! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XGD4LuM6nW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2021

PREGAME: Iowa State won the toss and deferred the option to the second half. The Longhorns will start with the ball.