LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Round Rock’s Deuce Vaughn scores Kansas State TD, game tied at 7

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Happy holiday weekend to all. The Texas Longhorns will finish the regular season on Black Friday at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium with intentions of closing 2021 with a positive note. This hasn’t been the season that Texas (4-7, 2-6) envisioned under first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The Longhorns will miss a bowl game for the first time since 2016, and are on a six-game losing streak for the first time since 1956.

Kansas State comes to Austin off a loss to Baylor that hurt in more ways than one. Injuries for both teams will play a big part in Friday’s game. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games.

Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson was injured against Baylor and isn’t expected to start. Kansas will look to Will Howard at quarterback, who will be making his first start since late September.

For Texas, linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (foot) and quarterback Hudson Card (ankle) are out for Friday’s game. Casey Thompson will start, but he isn’t close to 100%.

Follow along for news and notes from Texas’ game against Kansas State in this live blog.

Kansas State vs. Texas live blog

DEUCE: Round Rock’s Deuce Vaughn is one of the best running backs in the country. Vaughn is the anchor for Kansas State’s offense and he gets the Wildcats even on the scoreboard.

Vaughn picked up 47 yards on the seven-play scoring drive.

Vaughn is a Cedar Ridge High School graduate.

SCORE: Tied at 7

TURNOVER: Texas’ second possession didn’t last long. Casey Thompson intercepted on a deep ball intended for Xavier Worthy.

That’s Thompson’s ninth interception of the season.

WILDCAT: Texas took the Wildcat formation to the Kansas State Wildcats during the first drive of the game and it resulted in a Longhorns touchdown.

Roschon Johnson handled the ball on the final six plays of the drive, taking a direct snap for a 9-yard touchdown. Sarkisian providing an extra wrinkle to the Kansas State staff that they’ll have to adjust to on the fly. Johnson threw a pop pass to Worthy for a 2-yard game. He ran the ball for 36 yards on his other five plays.

SCORE: Texas leads 7-0

The Longhorns strike first!



HISTORY: With a loss, Texas would have eight losses for only the third time in program history. Texas went 1-9 in 1956 and 1-8 in 1938.