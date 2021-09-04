LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Bijan Robinson scores season’s first TD for early Texas lead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is packed to the brim for the first time in nearly two years as the Texas Longhorns open the season against Louisiana Saturday.

It’s the debut of a new head coach and quarterback for Texas with Steve Sarkisian tapping Lake Travis product Hudson Card as the starting QB. Card will be taking the first meaningful snaps of his college career after two brief appearances during his freshman 2020 season.

Louisiana enters Austin eyeing an upset.

Louisiana’s 2020 season started in a similar spot — on the road against a ranked Big 12 opponent. The Ragin’ Cajuns knocked off Iowa State 31-14 in Ames, sparking a special 10-1 season record.

The Longhorns will try to avoid another poor start to a Texas head coaching debut. In Tom Herman’s first game as Longhorns head coach in 2017, Maryland came to Austin as a heavy underdog and went home with a 51-41 win.

Follow along in this live blog as we get our first look at the Steve Sarkisian era of Texas Longhorns football.

Live Blog

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS: Quarterback Hudson Card throws the first touchdown pass of his Longhorns career, pitching the ball out to Bijan Robinson for an 18-yard touchdown. Louisiana left Robinson uncovered as he rolled out of the backfield. Robinson was able to stroll into the end zone untouched.

Score: Texas leads 7-3

Second Louisiana possession: DeMarvion Overshown and Luke Brockermeyer get home on a 3rd down blitz, sacking Levi Lewis in the red zone. Louisiana put together a couple chunk plays to get down to the UT 11-yard line.

Louisiana 37-yard field goal.

Score: Louisiana leads 3-0

First Longhorns possession: Quick three-and-out on Hudson’s Card’s first series. His pass attempt on first down was deflected at the line of scrimmage. On 3rd and 11, Card looked deep to Whittington, but the pass was about three yards too strong

Coin Toss: Texas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Louisiana will start on offense.

Turn it all the way up 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oxIzLA4CSg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) September 4, 2021

Pregame: It is stifling hot at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff coming up at 3:35 p.m.