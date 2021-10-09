LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Texas explodes for lightning fast 21-7 lead on Sooners

DALLAS, Texas (KXAN) — No. 21 Texas and No. 6 Oklahoma are just about ready to kick off the 117th edition of the Red River Showdown Saturday at 11 a.m.

This is a big moment for the Longhorns and first-year head coach Steve Sarkisian. Texas has lost three straight in the series as OU has continued its dominance at the Cotton Bowl and on the national stage.

The Longhorns could make a big step back to national prominence with a win against the Sooners. Quarterback Casey Thompson is from family full of Oklahoma Sooners. His dad Charles Thompson played quarterback for OU in the late 80s.

On Saturday, Thompson will take snaps as the Longhorns quarterback.

The main matchup to watch is Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson against the OU rush defense. The Sooners revamped defense is elite in stopping the run as the Big 12’s top rushing defense.

Longhorns links

It’s a warm, sunny kickoff at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Temperatures are expected to rise into the 90s as the day progresses.

Follow along for news and notes on the Red River Showdown in this KXAN live blog.



UT mascot Bevo stands in his kennel at the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown Saturday, Oct. 9 (Todd Bynum/KXAN)

The sun rises at the Cotton Bowl before the Red River Showdown Oct. 9, 2021. (Todd Bynum/KXAN)









The Cotton Bowl before kickoff of the 2021 Red River Showdown. (Roger Wallace/KXAN)

Red River Showdown live blog

ALL GAS: Three plays and another Longhorns touchdown. Casey Thompson hit Worthy for 27 yards. Robinson ran for 14 yards and Joshua Moore capped off the drive with a 10-yard touchdown reception.

Worthy already has 102 receiving yards

SCORE: Texas leads 21-7

INTERCEPTION: B.J. Foster snags his second interception of the season on a mistake by Rattler and Austin Stogner.

It appears Stogner ran the wrong route and Foster was right there for the easy interception. Texas back in striking distance near the 50-yard line.

OU ANSWER: Spencer Rattler and the Sooners offense responds with a 75-yard touchdown drive.

The drive was extended on a 26-yard pass play on third down. It appeared Michael Woods stepped out of bounds during his route before the catch. The play was reviewed and ruled a complete pass.

Rattler ran it in from two yards for the touchdown.

SCORE: Texas leads 14-7

BIJAN: In three total plays, Texas grabs a 14-0 lead with Bijan Robinson’s 2-yard touchdown run.

SCORE: Texas leads 14-0

Overshown blocks the punt and Bijan Robinson takes it in for 6.



Texas leads OU, 14-0 pic.twitter.com/p5bwlO47lW — Longhorn Network (@LonghornNetwork) October 9, 2021

BLOCK: After a three-and-out for the Sooners, DeMarvion Overshown blocks the Oklahoma punt and Texas recovers at the 2-yard line.

It will be first and goal for the Longhorns.

WOW: One play. One momentum-swinging touchdown.

Xavier Worthy on the first play from scrimmage goes 75 yards for the touchdown.

Texas leads just seconds into the game 7-0.

PREGAME: A look at the Cotton Bowl just before kickoff between Texas and OU.