LONGHORNS LIVE BLOG: Kansas picking apart Texas’ unraveling defense for 14-0 lead

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns return home to play Kansas in hopes of ending a four-game losing streak.

Texas (4-5, 2-4 in Big 12) is facing the real possibility of a season without a bowl game, which would be an undeniable failure in Steve Sarkisian’s first year as Longhorns head coach. The Longhorns need two wins in their final three games to become bowl eligible.

A Texas Athletics spokesperson said Saturday Casey Thompson will start against the Jayhawks, but expect both quarterbacks to play. Sarkisian said earlier this week Hudson Card will get some playing time against the Jayhawks (1-8, 0-6 in Big 12).

Running backs Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson will be available to play Saturday night. Third-string running back Keilan Robinson is out due to COVID-19 protocols, according to UT.

Kickoff against Kansas is set for 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

Follow along for news and notes from the game in this live blog.

Kansas vs. Texas live blog

AGAIN: The Jayhawks are here to win and Texas is heading toward an ultimate low if it doesn’t wake up soon. The Longhorns are trailing Kansas 14-0 as we head to the second quarter.

Kansas compiles another 10-play, scoring drive capped off by a touchdown to a wide-open Mason Fairchild from Jalon Daniels. Daniels threw the ball perfectly in the middle of the Longhorns’ zone defense, but the pass defense was suspect at best.

SCORE: Kansas leads 14-0

TURNOVER: Casey Thompson and Bijan Robinson started for the Longhorns on a promising drive that ended in a fumble.

The Longhorns moved 40 yards on six plays before Kansas’ Kyron Johnson strip-sacked Thompson at the Jayhawks 36-yard line. Kansas recovers.

KANSAS SCORES: Kansas exploits Texas’ awful run defense on the first series of the game, picking up 54 yards on the ground during a 75-yard touchdown drive. The Jayhawks only faced third down twice on the drive. Devin Neal runs three yards for the score.

SCORE: Kansas leads 7-0

PREGAME: Texas won the coin toss and deferred its option to the second half. Kansas will start on offense.