Longhorns late push gives them top five recruiting class

AUSTIN(KXAN) — A lot of the drama has been taken out of the start early national signing period with so many players having committed for months or even years. Texas added some drama on Wednesday when three of their 25 players that signed flipped their commitment.

Westlake defensive end Ethan Burke was committed to Michigan but decided to stay home after receiving an offer from Texas just three days ago. Burke join Westlake teammate, offensive lineman Connor Robertson as part of this Texas class that is ranked 5th by 247sports.

Defensive back Terrance Brooks from Little Elm, Texas was committed to Ohio State before making the late change while defensive back X’Avion Brice from Seguin High School in Arlington flipped for Oklahoma to Texas.

The biggest name in the class is quarterback Quinn Ewers who committed to Texas on Sunday after deciding to transfer from Ohio State. That didn’t scare off Gardena, California quarterback Maalik Murphy who honored his longtime commitment and now gives Texas four scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. “Our timing of where we were of really wanting to take two quarterbacks, I think there was no secret. We were very upfront and honest with Maalik about that, that we wanted to take two whether it was to high school or one high school, one transfer. We definitely want to take two. And it just worked out in a way where Quinn became available. He went through the process, and I credit him for that he didn’t just jump from Ohio State to Texas.

Another big focus was on the offensive line and Texas landed five of those guys including one of the rated in the country in Kelvin Banks Jr from Humble Summer Creek. Banks signed at Texas after being committed to Oregon before head coach Mario Cristobal was named head coach at Miami. Another big need was on the defensive line and Burke was one of seven that Texas signed.

“I’m glad that we didn’t settle, because I think there was a time earlier in the year when there was a lot of talk that we didn’t have enough lineman. We didn’t want to settle and we want to recruit the best players that fit us the best.”

Sarkisian said that he does not think they are done yet with what the 2022 roster will look like, not only by signing more high school players, but then adding from the transfer portal.