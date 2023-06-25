AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas football team picked up another verbal commitment from a top high school running back over the weekend.

Jerrick Gibson, the No. 2 ranked 2024 running back in the country according to 247Sports, said Saturday he’s coming to the 40 Acres. He told the Texas coaching staff of his intentions during a visit, and then he shook hands with head coach Steve Sarkisian among cheers from everyone in the room.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Gibson, rated a 4-star recruit by 247Sports, chose the Longhorns over Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and Miami. He’ll be a senior at national football powerhouse IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida this coming season. During his junior season in 2022, he rushed for 608 yards on 83 carries in nine games with eight touchdowns, according to stats posted on MaxPreps.

It’s the second top running back commitment the Longhorns received last week. Christian Clark, a 4-star recruit from Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, Arizona, pledged to the Longhorns on June 22.