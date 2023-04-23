AUSTIN (KXAN) — After three seasons roaming the paint for the Virginia Cavaliers, 6-foot-11 Kadin Shedrick is going to be a Texas Longhorn.

One of the few impact post players in the transfer portal, Shedrick said on Jeff Goodman’s “Field of 68” podcast Sunday that he’s coming to the 40 Acres with two years of eligibility.

Shedrick visited Duke and Missouri along with Texas and said he’s looking to showcase more of his offensive game with the Longhorns.

“I’m a better shooter than I was able to show, and I’m a better decision-maker,” Shedrick said. “I wanted to go where I didn’t have a short leash. I want to play free.”

With Dylan Disu announcing his return to the Longhorns on Sunday, the addition of Shedrick gives the Longhorns an extremely athletic tandem in the frontcourt going into Rodney Terry’s first official season as the head coach. Shedrick said he talked to some Longhorn players, including senior Timmy Allen and Disu, about playing ball at UT.

Shedrick averaged 6.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game for the Cavaliers this season, starting in 15 of their 30 games. He was a 65% field goal shooter and shot almost 80% from the foul line.

“I want to compete for a Big 12 championship,” Shedrick said. “I just went with my guy. Texas has had a significant history with bigs and getting them to the next level, and I just thought Texas was a better opportunity.”