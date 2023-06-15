AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Longhorns were named to the American Baseball Coaches Association All-Central Region Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Pitchers Lucas Gordon and Lebarron Johnson Jr. were named to the first team while Dylan Campbell and Porter Brown made the second team. Gordon and Johnson are now eligible for the organization’s All-American team with their first-team distinction.

Gordon was also named a second-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Campbell was named to the organization’s third team.

Gordon was named the Big 12 pitcher of the year and ended the season 7-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 102.2 innings pitched. Johnson finished 8-4 with a 2.91 ERA and struck out 98 in 86.2 innings.

Campbell set a Big 12 and Texax program record with a 38-game hitting streak on his way to a team-leading .339 batting average with 13 home runs and 50 RBIs. Campbell also has eight outfield assists and no errors on 139 chances in the field. Brown hit .323 with 12 home runs and 59 RBIs and drew a team-high 40 walks.

Texas (42-22, 15-9) ended the season with a share of the Big 12 Conference regular season title and an appearance in the super regionals against No. 8 Stanford.