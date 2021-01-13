Longhorns host No. 15 Texas Tech in college basketball’s game of the night

Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) shoots while defended by West Virginia forward Derek Culver (1) and guard Miles McBride (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The No. 4 Texas Longhorns return to Austin for another ranked Big 12 matchup against No. 15 Texas Tech on Wednesday at the Frank Erwin Center.

Texas pulled off a comeback win at West Virginia over the weekend after leading for less than six minutes of total game time. Andrew Jones hit the game-winning 3-point shot from the corner with 1.8 seconds remaining for the 72-70 win.

Shaka Smart’s team is making a real run at a championship season. Texas Tech is a real challenge.

The Red Raiders aren’t as powerful as they have been in the past two seasons. Defense will always be the staple under head coach Chris Beard. Texas Tech will try to force the Texas guards into mistakes. The Longhorns must take care of the ball and avoid taking bad shots.

Texas Tech’s offense runs through former Georgetown guard Mac McClung. McClung has scored 18, 16 and 21 points in his last three games. Last season, McClung scored 19 points in a Georgetown win over the Longhorns at the 2K Empire Classic.

The Longhorns are a short favorite (-2) to beat Texas Tech. Tip off is at 8 p.m.

Fans will not be allowed to watch the game inside the Frank Erwin Center due to COVID-19 restrictions in Travis County.