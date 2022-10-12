AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas football is coming off the biggest win of the Steve Sarkisian era, routing Oklahoma 49-0 in the Red River Showdown. Now as Texas enters the back half of their season, they are hoping to keep things rolling.

With the victory over the Sooners, Texas vaulted back into the Top 25, sitting at No. 22 in the AP Rankings. That game really shifted the momentum of Texas’ season, and they want to keep it all trending in the right direction.

“We needed that a lot, but we need that every single week,” said Longhorns Senior Offensive Lineman Christian Jones. “A great performance against our rivals, that’s awesome and we get the Golden Hat. We get cool pictures and made history. We did need that but we need that every week.”

The highs and lows of the Longhorns’ season have been clear, with a lot of people doubting them after the loss at Texas Tech. Now as Texas appears to be playing better football, they are trying to stay even keel.

“We always know they [are] going to love us when we winning and they [are] not when we losing,” said Longhorns Senior Edge Rusher Ovie Oghoufo. “So we just always try to keep it with us. Try to keep it between us. Every win, every loss, got to look at ourselves first.”

Texas is 4-2 right now, the same record they boasted last year after six games. The rest of the way in 2021 was full of struggles leading to that 5-7 record, including a 30-7 loss at Iowa State, Texas’ most lopsided defeat of the season.

“We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder, obviously,” added Longhorns Junior Running Back Bijan Robinson. “Last year didn’t go the way we wanted it to. This year we have a chance to do some really cool things.”

Texas and Iowa State are set to kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Longhorns enter as a 16.5 point favorite over the Cyclones according to FOX Bet.