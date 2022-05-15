AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not the ideal scenario for the Texas Longhorns softball team, but it’s not a bad one, either.

Despite a No. 15 ranking in the D1Softball.com poll, Texas will pack its bags for the Pacific Northwest and start the postseason in Seattle, home of the 13th-seeded Washington Huskies.

Texas, the regional’s No. 2 seed, takes on Big Sky Conference champion Weber State at 4:30 p.m. Friday to open play. The game will be televised on Longhorn Network.

The host Huskies will play Lehigh, the Patriot League champs, in Friday’s nightcap. If the Longhorns beat the Wildcats on Friday, they’ll take on the winner of the Washington/Lehigh game on Saturday. A loss means they drop into the elimination bracket and will play the loser of Washington/Lehigh.

The Longhorns are coming off a 1-1 Big 12 Conference tournament where they beat Texas Tech 9-1 in five innings May 12, but then perhaps emotions got the best of them and they lost the next day to eventual tournament champion Oklahoma State 6-1. In that game, head coach Mike White was ejected for arguing an obstruction call in the first inning.

Texas has played Weber State twice in program history, winning both times. This is the Longhorns’ 22nd overall appearance in the NCAA regional round with a 45-29 record.

Oklahoma, coming off a loss to its Bedlam rivals in the Big 12 tournament title game, is the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed.