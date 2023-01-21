AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns snagged another big name in the transfer portal in Texas native Adonai Mitchell, the team announced Saturday.

Mitchell, who played for the Georgia Bulldogs the past two seasons, has enrolled at Texas for the spring semester with junior standing for next season, according to the team.

Mitchell, from Missouri City, played 21 games for the Bulldogs in back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship seasons. He started 15 games and caught 38 passes for 560 yards and seven touchdowns. Mitchell averaged 14.7 yards per catch in his two seasons.

While he missed nine games in 2022 due to injury, he was effective when healthy. He caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs’ 65-7 rout over TCU in the CFP title game and made three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown late in the Peach Bowl against Ohio State. Mitchell played the first two games of the season against Oregon and Samford before sitting out the remainder of the regular season with an injury. He returned to the field for the Southeastern Conference championship game.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

In his freshman year in 2021, he played the highest percentage of snaps than any other Georgia wideout. He played in all 15 games with 12 starts and tallied 29 catches for 426 yards with four touchdowns.

Mitchell played three years at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City before transferring to Cane Ridge High School in Antioch, Tennessee for his senior high school season.

The transfer portal for fall sports closed Jan. 18, but that only means that athletes had to have their names put in the portal by their school’s compliance department by then. The Longhorns are gearing up for the regular signing period that starts Feb. 1 to strengthen its 2023 recruiting class, ranked No. 3 in the country by 247Sports.