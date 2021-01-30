Longhorns get 30 points from Collier to beat Texas Tech 72-53

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charlie Collier’s 30 points and a lopsided second quarter propelled the Texas Longhorns to a 72-53 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night.

Texas shook off a midweek loss at Oklahoma State for its sixth Big 12 win and 12th overall. Collier scored 17 in the first half as the Longhorns built up a 43-23 before halftime at the Frank Erwin Center. Collier also had 19 rebounds to go along with her 30-point effort.

Celeste Taylor also recorded a double-double for the Longhorns with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Early in the second quarter, Tech’s Maka Jackson earned an and-one play, cutting the Longhorns lead to 21-20. From there, Texas went on a 19-0 run during a four minute stretch to lead 40-20 on a Joanne Allen-Taylor layup.

Texas Tech cut the Longhorns’ lead to 14 with a Khadija Faye layup with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter — they wouldn’t get any closer as Texas reeled off back-to-back basketball to push the lead out again.

The Longhorns exacted some revenge after an eight-point loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock on Jan. 17. Vic Schaefer’s crew will travel to OU on Wednesday.

Texas is right on the outside of the top 25 national polls and will likely stay there after a disappointing performance in Stillwater on Wednesday to go 1-1 this week.