AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns forward and Pflugerville native Dylan Disu had four words about his basketball future on Sunday.

“The show goes on!”

In a post on Instagram, the 6-foot-9 Hendrickson High School grad said he’s going coming back to play a super senior season, including a scene from “The Wolf of Wall Street,” where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character yells that phrase to employees.

Disu hit his stride at the end of the last season, which was cut short by a bone bruise in his left foot after Texas’ second-round game in the NCAA Tournament. He was named the Big 12 Conference Tournament’s most outstanding player, and then turned in his best game of the season against Penn State in the second round, lighting the Nittany Lions up for 28 points on 14-of-20 shooting with 10 rebounds to help the Longhorns win 71-66.

Disu, who played two years at Vanderbilt before transferring to Texas for the 2021-22 season, bumped his season scoring average to 8.8 points per game with his late-season tear. He blocked 46 shots and pulled down 4.4 rebounds per game with a .613 field goal percentage.

Disu decision to stay bucks an offseason trend of players with remaining eligibility heading out of Austin. Freshman Arterio Morris said he’s transferring, and redshirt freshman Rowan Brumbaugh is now at Georgetown. Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell both declared for the NBA Draft, but both said they wouldn’t hire agents to maintain their college eligibility, so they could be back if the draft doesn’t work out.