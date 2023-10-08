AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas tumbled six spots to No. 9 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday following a 34-30 loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry.

The Longhorns are now slotted behind No. 8 Oregon and ahead of No. 10 Southern California. The Sooners rose seven spots to No. 5 with the win.

Georgia remains atop the poll with 50 first-place votes followed by Michigan at No. 2. Ohio State moved up a spot to No. 3 and Florida State moved up one to No. 4.

No. 6 Penn State, No. 7 Washington and the Ducks all held their spots.

No. 14 Louisville rocketed up the rankings 11 spots after its 33-20 win over Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish plummeted 11 spots to No. 21 after the loss.

Kansas re-entered the rankings at No. 23 following a 51-22 win over Central Florida.

Texas A&M received five votes and was the last team listed in the others receiving votes category.

In the US LBM Coaches Poll, the Longhorns dropped seven spots to No. 11 while the Sooners moved up five slots to No. 7.