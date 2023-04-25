AUSTIN (KXAN) — With a rain delay of about an hour in the middle of the game, the Texas Longhorns made easy work of Texas Southern 18-3 in a game shortened by the mercy rule.

The Longhorns hit 10 doubles in the game, one short of a program record, and used a 9-run third inning to turn a 5-0 lead into 14-0.

Of the Longhorns’ 18 hits, Jared Thomas and Peyton Powell accounted for six of them. Thomas was 3-for-3 with a double and a home run while Powell hit three doubles. Mitchell Daly also hit a home run and finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Both Texas homers came in the big third inning. Thomas blasted a 2-run shot to right field that plated Daly, and then Daly came back to the plate and deposited a 3-run dinger over the left-field wall to score Porter Brown and Garret Guillemette.

Guillemette finished 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs and Ace Whitehead drove in a pair of runs with a single in the fifth inning.

The only inning Texas didn’t score in was the fourth.

The Longhorns (28-15, 8-7 Big 12 Conference) travel to Fort Worth for a 3-game series with TCU beginning Friday.