AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball is still a top-10 team in the eyes of Associated Press voters, but not by much.

In the latest AP Top 25 poll released Monday, the Longhorns dropped three spots to No. 10 following a 1-1 week in Big 12 Conference play, which included a 78-67 loss to Iowa State and a 69-61 win over West Virginia.

The Longhorns are one of six Big 12 teams in this week’s rankings, the most of any conference in the country. Kansas State made a huge leap up the rankings, rising eight spots to No. 5 following wins over rival Kansas and Texas Tech. At 6-1 in conference play, the Wildcats are now the top team in the Big 12. Texas is tied for second with Kansas and Iowa State at 5-2.

The Jayhawks fell seven spots to No. 9 after a rare 0-2 week, falling to the Wildcats and TCU. The Horned Frogs moved up three spots to No. 11 and Iowa State stayed at No. 12. Baylor moved up four spots to No. 17 to round out Big 12 teams in this week’s rankings.

Following Houston’s 56-55 loss to Temple on Sunday, the Cougars fell from the top spot down to No. 3. Purdue, the only Big 10 Conference team in the rankings, regained the No. 1 spot. Alabama moved up two spots to No. 2 and Tennessee rose five spots to No. 4.

Gonzaga fell eight spots to No. 14 after a 68-67 loss to Loyola Marymount at home in West Coast Conference play.

Texas (16-3, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) plays one Big 12 game this week Tuesday at home against Oklahoma State. The Longhorns play the No. 4 Volunteers in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge on Saturday in Knoxville.