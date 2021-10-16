Longhorns defense handed big blow with Overshown injury

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) waits for the snap during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Dallas. Oklahoma won 55-48. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown appears to be out for the remainder of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State.

Overshown left the game after a hard collision on the final play of the first quarter. The senior was helped off the field and was seen on the sideline in street clothes during the second quarter. He wasn’t on the field for the Longhorns’ first defensive series of the third quarter.

Texas Athletics hasn’t provided an injury update.

The Longhorns defense will have to step up in Overshown’s absence. The linebacker leads the team in tackles with 52.

Texas is fairly thin at linebacker already, meaning Ovie Oghoufo, Ray Thornton and Jaylan Ford will be tasked with stopping OSU’s ground attack.