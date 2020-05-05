Longhorns DB Caden Sterns tackles COVID-19 fundraiser while preparing for season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns safety Caden Sterns knew he needed to do something to help. Like everyone else, the coronavirus pandemic shut down Sterns and Texas football’s spring plans, so the soon-to-be junior safety pressed on as a leader for the Longhorns by holding his teammates accountable.

He also knew he needed to step up and help in his hometown of San Antonio.

Sterns recently started a fundraiser with the San Antonio Food Bank to “tackle COVID-19.”

The Cibolo Steele High School graduate is linking up with several other notable San Antonio-area football players, including current Longhorns offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter and former Longhorns running back Malcolm Brown, with a goal of raising $50,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank.

“Coming together and becoming a team as a community hasn’t been more important, so please donate, share, and repost so we can provide meals for those in need,” Sterns wrote on the fundraiser’s website.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser sits at nearly $6,000.

Sterns should arguably be considered the leader for the Texas defense. He joined the Longhorns offensive leader in attempting to do good for the community during the pandemic.

UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger started a GoFundMe in March to support local and national efforts against the coronavirus pandemic. Several weeks ago, Ehlinger eclipsed $100,000 in donations.

ATTENTION: Please contribute in any was possible, whether reposting or donating, anything helps. Let’s come together and help out the community we love dearly. Link Below as well in bio.. #Faith#Family#Food pic.twitter.com/uudAjIUPz9 — Caden Sterns (@CSterns_7) April 28, 2020

As for football, Sterns believes he and his teammates are working diligently to stay in shape and prepare for a football season. If that’s not enough, UT Strength and Conditioning coach Yancy McKnight is making sure they are staying on task with whatever’s available as workout equipment.

Sterns told local media on a Zoom conference callTuesday that McKnight can come up with a workout using just about anything — even something as random as milk jugs.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge. I’m very confident in our guys putting the work in. We do a good job of holding each other accountable,” Sterns said.

Leaders for most of the major Texas universities said last week that they expect in-person classes to return for fall 2020 which would likely mean the return of college football in some capacity. Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte said they are planning to play sports during the fall semester.

Sterns says he and his teammates will be ready to play no matter the timeline.

“We’re treating it like we have a season. There’s no other way,” Sterns said.