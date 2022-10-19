AUSTIN (KXAN) — As Texas is set to embark on a very tough stretch of football, they appear to be playing some of their best football. Winners of three in a row, the Longhorns have already matched their win total from a season ago.

With five games left, all of Texas’ opponents from here on out are currently ranked or have been at one point this season. For the Longhorns’ starting quarterback, he’s confident in how his team has been playing heading into these big showdowns.

“We have a good few weeks coming up, obviously, against some great teams, but we’ve also played some really good teams,” said Quinn Ewers. “You know I think we’re on a pretty good roll right now, and we’ll just take it one game at a time.”

That next game for the Longhorns is going to be one of their toughest so far, on the road at No. 11 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys starting quarterback Spencer Sanders is dealing with a shoulder injury and not much information about the issue is public. Regardless of who’s under center, it will be a crazy atmosphere in Stillwater for the Longhorns to handle.

“I feel very confident in them,” stated Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian. “This team, like I said, has felt different to me from the very beginning and continues to show to me even when we’re not at our best we have the maturity to kind of settle ourselves down and play good enough to win.”

The battle a week ago for Texas hosting Iowa State proved a lot to the team. Being able to win a close game that wasn’t pretty is a big step for the Longhorns.

“We know we’re going to get every team’s best shot,” noted Longhorns Senior Running Back Roschon Johnson. “Iowa State definitely gave us a tough hand to deal but at the same time just knowing the culture that we have within our program to just will ourselves to a win when things aren’t perfect. I think that gives a lot of confidence to the team moving forward we can compete with anybody.”

Texas and Oklahoma State kick off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Longhorns and Cowboys are currently third and fourth in the Big 12 Conference standings, respectively.