AUSTIN (KXAN) — The honors keep coming for the Texas Longhorns after they tamed the Tide.

The Longhorns were named the Cheez-It National Team of the Week after beating then-No. 3 Alabama 34-24 in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, the Football Writers Association of America announced Monday. The win sent the Longhorns up seven spots in the Associated Press Top 25 poll to No. 4 in the country and the Crimson Tide rolled down to No. 10.

The Longhorns snapped the Tide’s 21-game home winning streak and are the only team to beat Alabama by double digits at Bryant-Denny Stadium under head coach Nick Saban. It was also Texas’ first nonconference victory on the road against an AP top-3 team in program history.

It’s the sixth time the Longhorns have earned the national team of the week honor, the last time coming when they beat Oklahoma 49-0 in the 2022 Red River Rivalry.

Texas hosts Wyoming at 7 p.m. Saturday in its final nonconference game. It will be broadcast on Longhorn Network.

Ewers, Mitchell earn Big 12 honors post ‘Bama win

For their efforts against the Crimson Tide, quarterback Quinn Ewers and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell were named Big 12 Conference weekly award winners.

Ewers was named the conference’s offensive player of the week with 349 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win over Alabama. Texas scored 21 points in the fourth quarter with Ewers completing 6 of his 7 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the frame.

Mitchell was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week. The transfer from Georgia caught both of Ewers’ fourth-quarter touchdown passes for 7 and 39 yards, ending the game with three catches for 78 yards and two scores.