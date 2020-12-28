Longhorns bumped up to No. 8 in AP poll with Kansas showdown looming

Texas’ Andrew Jones (1) is congratulated by teammates, including Greg Brown (4), after making a three-point basket against Oklahoma State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 without playing a game this week. Texas is No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Texas’ latest jump sets up a top 10 Big 12 showdown at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. The game against the Jayhawks will be the Longhorns’ first game in 13 days after Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was canceled due to a pause in Islanders team activities.

Four Big 12 teams are in the top 10 with Baylor at No. 2 and West Virginia at No. 9, joining Kansas and Texas. No. 13 Texas Tech moved up to two spots after a win in Norman against Oklahoma last week.

Gonzaga remains the clear-cut No. 1 team in the country with 62 out of the 64 first place votes.

AP Poll – Dec. 28


1. Gonzaga (62)7-015981
2. Baylor (2)6-015372
3. Kansas8-114583
4. Villanova8-113705
5. Houston7-013136
6. Wisconsin8-112499
7. Tennessee6-012178
8. Texas7-1110910
9. West Virginia7-210807
10. Iowa7-210084
11. Creighton7-292613
12. Missouri6-088814
13. Texas Tech7-282115
14. Rutgers6-165911
15. Illinois7-365018
16. Michigan7-058219
17. Michigan St.6-243112
18. Florida St.5-137721
19. Northwestern6-1350
20. Duke3-229020
21. Oregon6-125225
21. Minnesota8-1252
23. Virginia4-223816
24. Virginia Tech7-123024
25. Ohio St.7-221623

Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.

