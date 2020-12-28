Longhorns bumped up to No. 8 in AP poll with Kansas showdown looming

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns moved up two spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 without playing a game this week. Texas is No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 9 in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Texas’ latest jump sets up a top 10 Big 12 showdown at No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. The game against the Jayhawks will be the Longhorns’ first game in 13 days after Tuesday’s game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi was canceled due to a pause in Islanders team activities.
Four Big 12 teams are in the top 10 with Baylor at No. 2 and West Virginia at No. 9, joining Kansas and Texas. No. 13 Texas Tech moved up to two spots after a win in Norman against Oklahoma last week.
Gonzaga remains the clear-cut No. 1 team in the country with 62 out of the 64 first place votes.
AP Poll – Dec. 28
|1. Gonzaga (62)
|7-0
|1598
|1
|2. Baylor (2)
|6-0
|1537
|2
|3. Kansas
|8-1
|1458
|3
|4. Villanova
|8-1
|1370
|5
|5. Houston
|7-0
|1313
|6
|6. Wisconsin
|8-1
|1249
|9
|7. Tennessee
|6-0
|1217
|8
|8. Texas
|7-1
|1109
|10
|9. West Virginia
|7-2
|1080
|7
|10. Iowa
|7-2
|1008
|4
|11. Creighton
|7-2
|926
|13
|12. Missouri
|6-0
|888
|14
|13. Texas Tech
|7-2
|821
|15
|14. Rutgers
|6-1
|659
|11
|15. Illinois
|7-3
|650
|18
|16. Michigan
|7-0
|582
|19
|17. Michigan St.
|6-2
|431
|12
|18. Florida St.
|5-1
|377
|21
|19. Northwestern
|6-1
|350
|–
|20. Duke
|3-2
|290
|20
|21. Oregon
|6-1
|252
|25
|21. Minnesota
|8-1
|252
|–
|23. Virginia
|4-2
|238
|16
|24. Virginia Tech
|7-1
|230
|24
|25. Ohio St.
|7-2
|216
|23
Others receiving votes: Xavier 178, San Diego St. 172, North Carolina 57, Arkansas 55, Clemson 50, Colorado 50, Saint Louis 49, Florida 20, Louisville 18, BYU 12, Georgia 10, NC State 8, UCLA 4, Indiana 4, Richmond 3, UCF 2, Western Kentucky 2, Boise St. 2, SMU 1, Chattanooga 1, Drake 1.