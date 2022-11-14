AUSTIN (KXAN) — The regular season finale for the Longhorns is an early one, the Big 12 Conference announced Monday.

Texas will take on Baylor at 11 a.m., Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on either ABC or ESPN, and that determination will take place after Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. game at Kansas.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

The Longhorns have won three consecutive home games against the Bears and four out of the last five overall matchups. Last season, however, Baylor topped the Longhorns 34-21 at McLane Stadium in Waco.

Following the 17-10 loss to TCU, Texas went from No. 18 in the AP Top 25 to being unranked. In the latest College Football Playoff committee rankings, they were also at No. 18, and the new rankings from the committee will be released Tuesday.

Here’s Texas’ remaining schedule, plus results from all previous games.

Texas is 79-28-4 all-time against Baylor and 48-10-2 at home.