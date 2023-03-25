AUSTIN (KXAN) — It got wild at UFCU Disch-Falk Field as the Texas Longhorns clinched a Big 12 Conference baseball series Saturday afternoon.

Coming off a 6-2 win against No. 14 Texas Tech on Friday to open the three-game set, the Longhorns topped the Red Raiders again 6-5 on a wild pitch that led to the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth.

Outfielder Porter Brown led off the Texas ninth with his second double of the game, moved to third on a balk and then scored the walk-off run on a wild pitch. Brown finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and raised his batting average to .369.

Rylan Galvan hit a solo home run in the third inning for the Longhorns off Texas Tech starting pitcher Mason Molina. Galvan drove the first pitch he saw from Molina over the left-center wall just below the scoreboard.

Dylan Campbell drove in a pair of runs with singles in the sixth and eighth innings. He had three of the Longhorns’ eight hits.

Texas (17-7, 2-0 Big 12) led the Red Raiders 5-3 going into the ninth inning, but former Longhorn Gavin Kash drove in a pair of runs with a single to tie the game.

Starting pitcher Travis Sthele lasted 3.1 innings for Texas allowing three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks. He allowed a home run to Owen Washburn in the second inning. Lebarron Johnson, Zane Morehouse and David Shaw all pitched in relief.

On Friday, Texas plated three runs in the eighth to secure the series-opening victory. Jack O’Dowd drove in two runs with a double and Mitchell Daly hit a sacrifice fly to plate O’Dowd, turning a 3-2 lead into a 6-2 lead.

Brown hit a 2-run home run in the sixth to give the Longhorns a 3-2 lead.

Lucas Gordon pitched well but ended up not factoring into the decision. He struck out eight and walked three in 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Zane Morehouse claimed the pitching win with a terrific relief outing. He pitched 3.2 innings and struck out four without allowing a hit.

The teams conclude their Big 12 series at 2:30 p.m. Sunday.