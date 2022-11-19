LAWRENCE, Kan. (KXAN) — Just give Bijan the ball and watch what he does with it.

Texas running back Bijan Robinson ran roughshod over the Kansas Jayhawks, piling up a career-high 243 yards on 25 carries with four touchdowns to lead the Longhorns to a 55-14 win Saturday at David Boone Kansas Memorial Stadium.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas. (KXAN photo)

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Texas scored on nine consecutive drives, only not scoring on their first and last drives of the game. Robinson scored on runs of 32, 17, 2 and 1 yards against a Kansas defense that was second-to-last in the Big 12 Conference at stopping the run coming into the game.

The Longhorns also shrugged off the fact they hadn’t scored in the second half of three consecutive games. Robinson’s 32-yard run with 11:03 left in the third quarter ended the streak that had been in place since an Oct. 15 win over Iowa State.

As a team, Texas has rushed for 427 yards on 57 carries and six touchdowns with Jonathan Brooks notching a 100-yard game on just 11 carries. He finished with 108 yards, the bulk of which came on a 70-yard touchdown run with 9:09 left in the game. Brooks scored on a 3-yard run on the previous drive.

It was the first time since 2016 the Longhorns have rushed for more than 400 yards in a game. They last did it against Texas Tech that season in a 45-37 win when D’Onta Foreman ran for 341 yards on 33 carries.

For the Jayhawks, it was the return of quarterback Jalon Daniels who had been sidelined since the TCU game with a shoulder injury. It took him a little while to get settled in, but he played well in spurts. He finished with 230 yards on 17 of 26 passing with two touchdowns and an interception.

The Texas defense did a tremendous stop stopping Kansas’ potent rushing attack, holding the Jayhawks’ main back Devin Neal to 51 yards on 13 carries. As a team, Kansas rushed for 104 yards on 30 carries with no touchdowns. They came into the game averaging nearly 210 yards per game on the ground.

Anthony Cook and Moric Blackwell each had six tackles to lead the Longhorns. Jaylan Ford had five tackles and made his third interception of the season while DeMarvion Overshown, Jerrin Thompson and Barryn Sorrell had four tackles each.

Texas rolled up 539 yards of total offense to Kansas’s 346. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers didn’t have to put the ball in the air with the run game working so well. He finished the game with 107 yards on 12-for-21 passing with a touchdown. He threw a wide receiver screen pass to Keilan Robinson for a 15-yard score in the second quarter.

Bert Auburn converted both his field goal attempts for the Longhorns, hitting from 28 yards in the second quarter and 40 yards in the third. Coming into the game, he was second in the Big 12 Conference in scoring with 89 points. He added 13 points to his total against the Jayhawks.

Texas (7-4, 5-3 Big 12 Conference) has one more regular season game, a showdown with Baylor the day after Thanksgiving at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Bears nearly upset undefeated TCU, but the Horned Frogs found a way to win in Waco 29-28 with a field goal as time expired.

Texas has to beat Baylor to keep its Big 12 championship game hopes alive, and Kansas has to beat Kansas State next week. It would also help the Longhorns if Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State in Bedlam on Saturday night.

Game log

Final: Longhorns 55, Jayhawks 14. The Big 12 title game hopes are still alive in Austin.

9:09 4Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Jonathan Brooks stumbles a little but regains his balance and makes a 70-yard house call. He has 108 yards on 11 carries now. 3 plays, 75 yards, 1:24. PAT good. Longhorns 55, Jayhawks 14

10:33 4Q: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS – Daniels shows off his skills on that drive with a 55-yard pass to Quentin Skinner, and then a 12-yard TD pass to Luke Grimm two plays later. 4 plays, 74 yards, 0:59. PAT good. Longhorns 48, Jayhawks 14

11:36 4Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Jonathan Brooks gets in on the fun and scores from 3 yards out. That’s the 8th consecutive drive the Longhorns have scored on today. 12 plays, 65 yards, 5:11. PAT good. Longhorns 48, Jayhawks 7

End 3Q: Longhorns 41, Jayhawks 7. Jonathan Brooks converts a 4th-and-3 to make UT 3-3 on 4th down plays. UT will have 1st-and-10 on the Kansas 24 to start 4Q

1:55 3Q: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS – Kansas gets on the board with a 14-yard pass from Daniels to Torry Locklin. 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:16. PAT good. Longhorns 41, Jayhawks 7

5:16 3Q: FIELD GOAL TEXAS – Auburn hits from 40 yards. 10 plays, 28 yards, 4:12. Longhorns 41, Jayhawks 0

9:32 3Q: UT’s Alfred Collins makes a big play and tackles Devin Neal behind the line on 4th-and-2 to give the ball back to Texas at midfield. Neal has just 41 yards on 12 carries for the Jayhawks. The Longhorns have done a great job keeping him bottled up.

11:03 3Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Bijan Robinson goes over 200 yards and gets his 4th TD of the day with a 31-yard run on 3rd-and-7. 5 plays, 61 yards, 1:51. PAT good. Longhorns 38, Jayhawks 0

Unless he somehow loses yards the rest of the way, Bijan Robinson will have a career-high rushing total. He’s now at 230 yards on 22 carries with 4 TDs. What. A. Day.

13:37 3Q: Jahdae Barron makes a great open-field tackle on Fairchild to drop him for no gain. It’s 4th-and-2 and Kansas is forced to punt

15:00 3Q: Kansas gets the ball to start the second half UT kicker Will Stone boots it into the end zone. Jayhawks will take over at their own 25

Halftime: Longhorns 31, Jayhawks 0. Robinson ends the first half with a career-high for yards in a half with 172 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns. After punting on their first drive, the Longhorns have scored on every drive since then.

0:00 2Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Robinson finishes off the drive with a 1-yard leap over the line. 9 plays, 60 yards, 2:08. PAT good. Longhorns 31, Jayhawks 0

0:01 2Q: After a review, Bijan Robinson’s 25-yard run for a touchdown is overturned and he’s ruled out at 1-yard line.

0:22 2Q: Bijan Robinson converts a 4th-and-2 with a 9-yard run. Texas has it on the Kansas 26

2:08 2Q: Jaylan Ford with his 3rd INT of the year with a one-handed grab on a Daniels pass. Texas takes over on its own 40.

4:56 2Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Ewers hits Keilan Robinson on a WR screen for a 15-yard TD. 7 plays, 80 yards, 2:27. PAT good. Longhorns 24, Jayhawks 0

7:29 2Q: A penalty for ineligible man downfield wipes out a terrific play by Daniels to keep hope alive and hit Jared Casey for what was a touchdown. Then KU misses a 34-yard field goal attempt. Absolutely brutal series there.

7:36 2Q: Decision time for the Jayhawks. It’s 4th-and-1 from the Texas 12. Looks like they’ll go for it. Timeout Texas.

12:09 2Q: Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey gets calls for targeting after a hit to Jalon Daniels’ head. It was forcible contact to a defenseless player’s head/neck area even though Tucker-Dorsey lead with his shoulder. He’s tossed out of the game and that hurts the Longhorns’ linebacker depth.

12:18 2Q: FIELD GOAL TEXAS – UT’s Bert Auburn kicks a 28-yard field goal. Texas had a touchdown wiped out by a holding penalty earlier in the drive. 12 plays, 46 yards, 4:40. Longhorns 17, Jayhawks 0

End 1Q: Longhorns 14, Jayhawks 0. Texas’ commitment to the run game is paying off. The Horns have 104 rushing yards on 15 carries so far. They’ll have 2nd-and-8 from the Kansas 26 to start the second quarter. Texas has outgained the Jayhawks 146-44.

0:53 1Q: Ewers throws a dart to Worthy for a 24-yard gain down to the Kansas 28-yard line

1:58 1Q: Texas turns Kansas away on 4th-and-2 and takes over on their own 44. Big play for the defense and the offense has good field position again. Complementary football, as Sark would say.

5:33 1Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – It’s Robinson again for a 17-yard touchdown. He ran for all 28 yards on the drive. 2 plays, 28 yards, 0:26. PAT good. Longhorns 14, Jayhawks 0

5:59 1Q: The Longhorns get another stop and Xavier Worthy has a nice punt return to the Kansas 28-yard line. Texas has a short field to work with now.

7:50 1Q: TOUCHDOWN TEXAS – Bijan Robinson barrels into the end zone from 2 yards out. His 13th rushing touchdown of the season. 9 plays, 68 yards, 3:58. PAT good. Longhorns 7, Jayhawks 0

11:20 1Q: With a 12-yard run, Bijan Robinson gets to 30 rushing yards, one more yard than he had the entire game against TCU last week

11:48 1Q: The Longhorns get a fortunate bounce on an incomplete pass on third down and Kansas has to punt. Texas gets the ball back on their own 32

13:21 1Q: Texas’ Daniel Trejo doesn’t get all of that punt, the wind knocked it down also, and Kansas gets very good field position to start its first drive at their own 32

15:00 1Q: Texas will receive the opening kickoff, and Keilan Robinson kneels on it in the end zone. Texas starts the drive on their own 25

2:30 p.m.: Jalon Daniels will start at quarterback for Kansas. It’s the first time he’s played since injuring his shoulder against TCU on Oct. 8

KXAN’s Noah Gross is in Lawrence, and while he’s not eating several sandwiches, he’ll also provide updates from the game.