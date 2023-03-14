DES MOINES, Iowa (KXAN)– The road to the Final Four in Houston began Tuesday for the Longhorns as they departed Austin on Tuesday morning for Des Moines, Iowa.

Texas will take on Colgate at 6:25 p.m. CST Thursday in its Midwest Regional first-round game. While the Longhorns make the trip to Iowa yearly for their Big 12 matchup with Iowa State in Ames, they have never played a game in the Wells Fargo Arena.

The second-seeded Longhorns will go through their workout Wednesday from 2-2:40 p.m., and that is free and open to the public. Colgate will practice from 3:30-4:10 p.m.

The Longhorns snapped a streak of four consecutive losses in their NCAA tournament opener last season with an 81-73 win over Virginia Tech before falling to Purdue in the second round.

Texas has not advanced to the Sweet 16 since 2008, which is also the last time they were a two-seed in the tournament.

Colgate, the Patriot League Tournament Champions, has never won an NCAA Tournament game in five trips. However, they have been competitive against much higher-seeded teams. Last year they were a No. 14 seed and lost to third-seeded Wisconsin 70-67. In 2019 they were a No. 15 seed and lost to second-seeded Tennessee 77-70. In their second trip ever, they lost to #1 seed Connecticut 68-59.

Here is the entire schedule of practice times for the eight teams in Des Moines on Wednesday.